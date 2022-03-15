Budget session: Congress to raise issues of inflation, unemployment in Parliament
The working president of Congress Sonia Gandhi chaired a meeting of the party's Parliamentary strategy group at 10.30 am at 10 Janpath on March 13. In the meeting, the Congress leaders decided to raise issues of inflation, unemployment, MSP for farmers, and medical students returning from Ukraine in the upcoming Parliament session.
A meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) was held on March 13 to discuss the party's crushing defeat in Assembly elections in five states. The meeting was held at the party's 24, Akbar Road office in the national capital. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Digvijaya Singh, P Chidambaram, Harish Rawat, Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal attended the meeting.
During the CWC meeting, party leaders decided that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will continue to be the interim president of the party.
