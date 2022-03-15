Budget session: Congress to raise issues of inflation, unemployment in Parliament

A meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) was held on March 13 to discuss the party's crushing defeat in Assembly elections in five states. The meeting was held at the party's 24, Akbar Road office in the national capital. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Digvijaya Singh, P Chidambaram, Harish Rawat, Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal attended the meeting.