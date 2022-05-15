CBI arrests 3 people in connection with alleged IPL match-fixing, betting
The CBI has booked three suspected punters, one from Delhi and two from Hyderabad, in connection with alleged fixing of Indian Premier League matches
The CBI has booked three suspected punters, one from Delhi and two from Hyderabad, in connection with alleged fixing of Indian Premier League matches. The central agency has informed that the racket influenced matches based on the inputs received from Pakistan, adding a country-wide probe has been launched.
The agency has listed one Dileep Kumar, based in Rohini, Delhi, and Gurram Vasu and Gurram Satish from Hyderabad in its FIR as accused. The network which is operational since 2013 was also cheating the public by "inducing them for betting", the officials said.
