Centre Cuts Fuel Prices: Congress accuses Centre of 'fooling' people

Earlier, Centre on Saturday finally slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 and Rs 6 per litre respectively. This will reduce the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and of diesel by Rs 7 per litre.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala swiftly responded to the announcement, slamming what he called "jumlas" and demanded the restoration of central excise duty to May 2014 levels of ₹ 9.48 per litre on petrol and ₹ 3.56 per litre on Diesel.