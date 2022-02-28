Centre failed to fulfill its promises of doubling farmers' income, alleges Congress

Amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Congress launched a fresh attack on the Central Government alleging that the Narendra Modi government failed in fulfilling its promises of doubling farmers’ income. Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said that the farmers' income has not doubled as promised by the government. Singh tweeted in Hindi,

"Modi ji, the Year 2022 has come. The farmers' income has not doubled as promised by your government earlier. The prices of seeds, the cost of generating electricity for irrigation, and raw materials for constructing houses have substantially increased in the last few years. I just wanted to remind you."

Earlier, on February 25 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also targeted Prime Minister Modi at a public rally in Amethi and said that he promised to double the income of farmers but instead of increasing income he implemented farm laws.

The attack from the Congress leaders came ahead of the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election.

Prime Minister Modi has pledged to double the farmers’ income by 2022, therefore the government brought the new agriculture reforms to boost the income of the farmers. However, it didn’t work for them and the country witnessed large scale protests against the new farm laws and the government was forced to revoke the three farm laws.