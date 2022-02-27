Centre not made timely arrangements to bring back stranded Indians: Congress
Congress Party’s General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday slammed the Centre for not making timely arrangements to bring back stranded Indians
Congress Party’s General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday slammed the Centre for not making timely arrangements to bring back stranded Indians. He also alleged that maintaining silence on such issues has become a habit of the Modi government.
"Turning your face away in every difficult time… and keeping silence has become a habit of the Modi government. Our 20,000 Indian youth in Ukraine are forced to grapple with fear, apprehension and life-threatening situations. Why didn't you make arrangements to bring them safely in time? Is this the 'self-reliant' mission?," Surjewala tweeted.
The situation continues to escalate near Ukrainian Border after Russia launched its military operations in the Donbas region.
Meanwhile, Ukraine has introduced martial law, urging citizens to remain calm and safe amid prevailing situations.
