Centre unresponsive on bringing back student Naveen's body from Ukraine: Siddaramaiah

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday met the family members of Naveen Shekharappa, an MBBS student who died in shelling in war-torn Ukraine. He also consoled his parents and expressed solidarity with them in their loss. He was accompanied by former Assembly Speaker KB Koliwada. Siddaramaiah also offered floral tribute to Naveen’s portrait.

While addressing the mediapersons, Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the Union Government is not responding to the question of bringing back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa by a private plane.