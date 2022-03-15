China battles worst Covid-19 outbreak in 2 years, goes back to lockdowns as world opens up

The Chinese government has placed all 17.5 million residents of high-tech Shenzhen city under lockdown after the country reported nearly 3,400 domestic Covid-19 cases including 1,807 symptomatic ones, the highest in over two years, across 19 provinces.

After topping 1,000 new cases for two days in a row, new locally transmitted cases in China surged to more than 3,100, the National Health Commission reported on Sunday. This is the highest in two years.