China constructing massive 2nd bridge near Pangong Tso Lake
India has claimed that China has begun constructing a second bridge across Pangong Tso Lake in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The Bridge will be capable of accommodating heavy vehicles
A few months ago, China has completed another bridge in the same region.
India confirms it on May 19 following the new satellite images suggesting the construction of the new bridge.
According to the satellite images, the second bridge is being constructed just parallel to the first one and it is broader.
