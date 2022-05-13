China's Tibet Airlines plane veers off runway, over 40 injured

China's Tibet Airlines with 113 passengers and nine crew onboard veered off the runway and caught fire while taking off in the country's southwest Chongqing city on April 12. Over 40 people sustained injuries and were rushed to the nearby hospital. This is the second major aviation accident in the country in two months.

However, all the 122 people aboard the Tibet Airlines flight TV9833 from Chongqing to Nyingchi in the Tibet Autonomous Region have been safely evacuated.