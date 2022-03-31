Commodity, crude price rise increased manifold: Maruti Suzuki

Shashank Srivastava said that the material prices which make up about 75 per cent of overall production cost have been high for the past two years. He also informed that the company is monitoring the situation closely and it will take an appropriate decision according to the situation on price hike.

He further said that any hike in material prices will impact cost structures and the company has increased its prices on five different occasions since January 2021.

Besides increasing product cost, Srivastava termed rising fuel prices as another alarming factor for the company, citing that the high cost impacts consumer sentiments negatively and an abnormal oil price hike reflects retail selling prices of petrol and in this situation a consumer goes for an alternative option like CNGs as running a CNG fuelled car costs only one-third of a vehicle running on petrol.