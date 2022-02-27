Congress accuses Centre of destroying job sector
Congress launched a scathing attack at the BJP-led Central government over destroying job sectors in the country.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while a addressing an election rally in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh said that the backbone of India's employment sector has been broken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders.
Questioning government policies, Rahul said, " Why doesn't he talk about employment in rally speeches."
Rahul Gandhi, continuing his attack on the Modi government said that the BJP always favoured big businessman instead of profiting small farmers.
Congress leader also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over implementing three farm laws and said that he promised to double the income of farmers but instead of increasing income, he implemented farm laws.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also slammed the BJP-led Yogi government in UP multiple times during her public rally in the state. She said that 12 lakh posts are lying vacant and still youths of Uttar Pradesh are unemployed.
Earlier, after the announcement of the Union Budget 2022, Congress continued to accuse the Centre for not talking about inflation and unemployment in the country.
