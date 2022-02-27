Congress corners BJP in Manipur over 'abysmal' vaccination drive
Congress took a veiled dig at BJP-led Central Government over the slow COVID-19 vaccination rate in the state of Manipur
Congress took a veiled dig at BJP-led Central Government over the slow COVID-19 vaccination rate in the state of Manipur. Former Union Minister and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that only 48 per cent of the eligible population of the state has received complete COVID vaccination.
“PM has come and gone. Home Minister has come and gone. Other ministers have come and gone. Yet, as of now ONLY 48 pc of eligible population in Manipur has got 2 doses of Covid-19 vaccine. This is the stark reality of #BJPDoubleEngineHaijinbi govt that has failed the people of Manipur.” He tweeted.
He further alleged that BJP double engine government has failed in Manipur. Manipur is going to polls on February 28 and March 04 in the two phases and the low vaccination rate in the state is a matter of concern. Congress is raising this issue in the poll-bound state. According to CoWin data, Manipur is the third-lowest performing state when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination following Nagaland and Meghalaya.
