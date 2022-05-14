Congress fumes at Centre for banning wheat export

The Congress on Saturday took a dig at the Central Government over its decision to prohibit the export of all wheat from the country and said that the Government is taking an anti-farmer measure. Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram said insufficient procurement of wheat may have pushed the government to take such a decision.

Chidambaram, who is the convenor of the Congress panel contemplating economic matters at the Chintan Shivirhere, also made it clear that if the government discontinues the payment of GST compensation to states, the party will forcefully disagree with it. The government is likely to notify states about its decision at the next meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council.