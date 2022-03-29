Congress revamps Gujarat organisation, appoints new Secretaries
The Congress on Friday appointed three Secretaries to work in Gujarat where elections are due later this year, and removed the current leaders.
Umang Singhar, Virender Singh Rathore and B.M. Sandeep have been given the responsibility of assisting Raghu Sharma who is in-charge of the state. Ramkishan Ojha has also been drafted for party work in the state.
The Congress is out of power in Gujarat since 1989 and in the last elections, despite coming close, could not dislodge the ruling BJP. The party is preparing to galvanise the state organisation in order to mount a serious challenge.
In a recent meet chaired by senior leader Rahul Gandhi, the state leaders discussed the organisational issues of the party, a source said.
The BJP has already started preparing for the Gujarat elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has already visited the state after the party’s triumph in the five Assembly elections, recently met all party MPs from the state.
Gujarat is scheduled to go for Assembly Elections this year. However, the dates of these polls have not been announced yet.
