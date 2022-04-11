Congress stages massive protest in Karnataka on price rise

The Karnataka Congress on April 11 staged a protest in the Bengaluru against the Centre on the rising inflation following the fuel price hike.

Congress has charged that the prices of essential commodities such as petrol, diesel, CNG, LPG, building materials, and chemical fertilizers have gone up causing severe hardship for the common man.

The Congress leaders are likely to attack the BJP-led Karnataka government for encouraging ‘Hindutva’ forces which are trying to create a rift in the society.

Party General Secretary and State Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar, and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah will participate in the protest.

Congress has already staged a protest regarding the price rise in the district and taluk headquarters on April 9.

As thousands of Congress workers are expected to gather for the massive protest at the Freedom Park, the traffic is likely to be affected in the central business district of Bengaluru.

Earlier, Karnataka Congress leaders on March 31 staged a protest against the BJP-led Central Government in Bengaluru. Congress has launched a nationwide program 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' from March 31 to April 7.