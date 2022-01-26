COVID-19: No shot no salary in Indore

Notably, those who got their second dose of the Covid vaccine 9 months ago can get their 3rd dose as a gap of 9 months has been recommended by the government for booster shots.

Meanwhile, India recorded 2,85,914 new coronavirus cases on January 26th which is 11.7 per cent higher than 25th January's 2.55 lakh figure.

India is the second worst-hit country after the US. According to the Union Health Ministry, the latest data India has crossed 4 crore cases so far and the active cases presently stand at 22,23,018.

After 665 fresh fatalities in the past 24 hours, the Covid-related death count since has increased to that 4,91,127 from the start of the pandemic.