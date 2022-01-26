COVID-19: No shot no salary in Indore
The Authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Indore stated that next month’s salaries of around 20,000 government staffers in the district will be on hold if they skip the coronavirus vaccine’s precaution dose.
Well, the latest order is for those who have not taken the third shot even after the stipulated period.
While talking about the same Indore Collector Manish Singh revealed,
''Frontline staff, health care workers etc will be paid next month’s wages only if they take the third shot of the vaccine, and treasury officials have been intimated about the decision.''
Reportedly Indore is the worst coronavirus affected district in MP. The other worst coronavirus-hit city of MP is Bhopal.
For the uninitiated, frontline workers and senior citizens with co-morbidities are eligible for the 3rd dose.
Notably, those who got their second dose of the Covid vaccine 9 months ago can get their 3rd dose as a gap of 9 months has been recommended by the government for booster shots.
Meanwhile, India recorded 2,85,914 new coronavirus cases on January 26th which is 11.7 per cent higher than 25th January's 2.55 lakh figure.
India is the second worst-hit country after the US. According to the Union Health Ministry, the latest data India has crossed 4 crore cases so far and the active cases presently stand at 22,23,018.
After 665 fresh fatalities in the past 24 hours, the Covid-related death count since has increased to that 4,91,127 from the start of the pandemic.