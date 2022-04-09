Covid exposed need for efficient healthcare delivery system: NITI Aayog CEO
COVID has exposed a need for an efficient healthcare delivery system and the need of the hour is technology and research solutions providing data-based information quickly helping to take decisions swiftly, said NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.
Kant shared his view while speaking at an event titled "Applying Lessons Learned from COVID for a Stronger Health System in Delhi on April 07.
The event was organised by Johns Hopkins Gupta-Klinsky India Institute to discuss strengthening research in public health, medicine, climate change, and technology with the help of more than 100 organisations in India, including the NITI Aayog, ICMR, and Health Ministry.
The panel discussion centred around the importance and urgent need of developing innovative solutions for healthy systems through approaches like inter or multidisciplinary.
A panel member Gagandeep Kang said that the past two years have already shown that the robust research frameworks inform live-saving health solutions and the partnership either public or private always remained key to impact the research like vaccines, therapeutics, or implementation plans for delivery.
Gagandeep Kang is a Virologist and Professor at Christian Medical College in Vellore.
Another panel member Sunil Kumar, Provost of John Hopkins University said that COVID has impacted every sector of humans like education, trade, business, social welfare and geopolitics. Continuing further, he said that the University and India have been working together for strengthening health systems since the 1930s and will continue to do so to address the health systems' resiliency by finding innovative solutions to global problems like COVID.
