Covid exposed need for efficient healthcare delivery system: NITI Aayog CEO

The event was organised by Johns Hopkins Gupta-Klinsky India Institute to discuss strengthening research in public health, medicine, climate change, and technology with the help of more than 100 organisations in India, including the NITI Aayog, ICMR, and Health Ministry.

The panel discussion centred around the importance and urgent need of developing innovative solutions for healthy systems through approaches like inter or multidisciplinary.

A panel member Gagandeep Kang said that the past two years have already shown that the robust research frameworks inform live-saving health solutions and the partnership either public or private always remained key to impact the research like vaccines, therapeutics, or implementation plans for delivery.

Gagandeep Kang is a Virologist and Professor at Christian Medical College in Vellore.