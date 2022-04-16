COVID fourth wave grips India?
War against COVID is still not over, a general COVID health guideline has been issued to Noida Schools after students got COVID positive.
44 people, including 15 children got infected with COVID in Noida on April 14. The number of active cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar has reached 121 so far.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sunil Kumar Sharma issued the advisory and requested schools to immediately inform the health department using helpline no-1800492211 or email ID cmogbnr@gmail.com so that proper treatment can be provided in time.
