CUET for all UGC-funded Central Universities in July, Class 12 board exam marks won’t count

According to UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, admission to undergraduate courses in central universities will be based only on the CUET score. Class 12 Board exam marks will not carry any weightage. The university can used the Board marks as an eligibility criteria for the test, he said.

The syllabus of the CUET will be mirrored with the Class 12 model syllabus of the NCERT, UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said at a press briefing.

The CUET will have Section 1A, Section 1B, general test and domain-specific subjects. Section 1A, which will be compulsory, will be in 13 languages and candidates can choose the language of their choice.