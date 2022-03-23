CUET for all UGC-funded Central Universities in July, Class 12 board exam marks won’t count
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided that a common entrance test will be held from this academic year to decide the admission to undergraduate courses in all 45 central universities in the country. This test is mandatory and the first one will be held in the first week of July. There are 45 central universities funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
According to UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, admission to undergraduate courses in central universities will be based only on the CUET score. Class 12 Board exam marks will not carry any weightage. The university can used the Board marks as an eligibility criteria for the test, he said.
The syllabus of the CUET will be mirrored with the Class 12 model syllabus of the NCERT, UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said at a press briefing.
The CUET will have Section 1A, Section 1B, general test and domain-specific subjects. Section 1A, which will be compulsory, will be in 13 languages and candidates can choose the language of their choice.
Talking about the benefits of CUET, Kumar said it will provide equal opportunities to students from across boards, especially to those from the northeast and rural areas.
The CUET is also expected to reduce the financial burden on parents and students, as candidates will only have to write one exam.