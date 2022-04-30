Curfew imposed in Punjab's Patiala after clash between radical groups
A curfew has been imposed in Punjab's Patiala after two persons were left injured in a clash between two radical groups, police said
A curfew has been imposed in Punjab's Patiala after two persons were left injured in a clash between two radical groups, police said. The prohibitory orders will remain in effect till 6 am tomorrow.
Bransdishing swords and sharp-edged weapons, the warring groups pelted each other with stones. The cause of the provocation is believed to be a march organised by one group that was challenged by the other.
