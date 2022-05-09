Cyclone Asani likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm; alert sounded in Andhra, Odisha, Bengal

The Indian Meteorological Department has said that Cyclone Asani further intensified into a severe cyclonic storm as it moved northwestwards in the direction of north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts. Cyclonic storm Asani over Southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwestwards with a speed of 14 kmph during Sunday, Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said in a tweet, adding Asani intensified into a Severe cyclonic storm and is about 880 km south-southeast of Puri, Odisha.