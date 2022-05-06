Cyclonic circulation over South Andaman Sea could develop into low-pressure area: IMD
The India Meteorological Department on May 04 said the low-pressure area over the south Andaman Sea is likely to become a well-marked low-pressure area by May 06
The weather system is likely to move northwestwards and intensify gradually into a depression during the next 48 hours. As of now, the wind speed to be around 40-50 km/hr from May 5 onwards, which will further increase to 55-65 km/hr for gusting up to 75 km/hr on May 8.
If the system further intensifies into a storm by May 10, the cyclone will be named ‘Cyclone Asani’ this name has been given by Sri Lanka.
