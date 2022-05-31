Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain arrested in alleged money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30 arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case connected to hawala transactions. The probe agency alleged that the minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government was involved in hawala transactions with a Kolkata-based firm in 2015-16.
Earlier in April, Enforcement Directorate had attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crores linked to AAP minister Satyendar Jain. ED had initiated a probe on the basis of a case registered by CBI in August 2017 against Satyendar Kumar Jain and others under the provisions of Section 109 of Indian Penal Code (abetment by a public servant) and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
