Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain arrested in alleged money laundering case

Earlier in April, Enforcement Directorate had attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crores linked to AAP minister Satyendar Jain. ED had initiated a probe on the basis of a case registered by CBI in August 2017 against Satyendar Kumar Jain and others under the provisions of Section 109 of Indian Penal Code (abetment by a public servant) and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.