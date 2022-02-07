Delhi to reopen from Monday

Delhi to lift the restrictions soon what's open and shut in Delhi know here

The Delhi government has decided in a recent meeting that schools, colleges and coaching institutes in Delhi will re-open from Monday, February 7th.The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has also allowed gyms, swimming pools and spas to re-open and now the duration of night curfew is reduced by an hour.

Now the night curfew timings are 11 pm to 5 am. Earlier, it was started from 10 pm to 5 am.The decision to ease restrictions and allow schools and colleges to re-open was taken after COVID-19 cases started falling.

From February 7 the schools will re-open in phases and teachers who aren't vaccinated can't take classes. In 1st phase classes 9 to 12 will run and from nursery to 8 classes will resume from February 14.The Delhi government allowed coaching institutes to reopen in accordance with standard operating procedures and strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour. However, colleges will continue in offline mode.



From the coming week offices will resume with 100 per cent attendance and people driving cars alone do not need masks inside the car.



Reportedly daily COVID-19 cases in India in the two weeks between January 21 and February 3 have fallen by 50 per cent.