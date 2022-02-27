Delhi withdraws all Covid-19 curbs as situation improves, schools to function fully offline from April 1

After the meeting, while addressing the media, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "Schools will function fully offline from 1 April. Fines for not wearing masks has been reduced from Rs 2000 to Rs 500."

The DDMA meeting was held to discuss the lifting of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions in the national capital, including night curfew, half seating capacity in bars and restaurants, and closure of non-essential shops by 8 pm.

Several curbs like weekend curfew, half seating capacity in metro trains and buses, closure of multiplexes and cinemas, among others, were already lifted by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the recent past.