Did PM want nobody to help the poor, asks Priyanka after Modi blames Cong for Covid spread

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing the Congress of giving free tickets to migrants of Maharashtra to return to their native place during the first Covid-19 wave, which resulted in spread of the coronavirus in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Reacting to the allegations, Priyanka Gandhi asked whether the PM wanted to leave the poor looking to go back home on their own. While speaking to the media in Panaji, capital of Goa, Priyanka Gandhi said: "People whom he had deserted, who had no way of returning to their homes, who were coming back on foot - did he want that nobody should help them?

What did Modi ji want? What does he want? "What about the big rallies he did?"

In a similar manner, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also refuted the PM’s allegations about his government. Sharing a clip of the PM’s speech in Parliament on Monday, Kejriwal said: "This statement of Prime Minister is completely false. The country hopes that the Prime Minister will be sensitive to those who have suffered the pain of the Corona period, those who have lost their loved ones. It does not suit the Prime Minister to do politics over the sufferings of the people," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is in Panaji, Goa, to interact with Congress workers and voters ahead of the Goa polls. The election in Goa will be held in a single phase on February 14 and the counting of votes will be done on March 10.