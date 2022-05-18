DRDO carries out successful maiden testfiring of Naval Anti-ship missile
DRDO successfully supervised the maiden flight trial of the indigenously developed Naval Anti-ship missile launched from Seaking 42B Naval Helicopter from ITR Balasore in Odisha on May 18 at 8:50 am
This firing is a crucial step towards accomplishing self-reliance in niche missile technology and reaffirms the Indian Navy's obligation to indigenization. The mission has fulfilled all its goals.
This firing is a crucial step towards accomplishing self-reliance in niche missile technology and reaffirms the Indian Navy's obligation to indigenization. The mission has fulfilled all its goals.
It is the first indigenous air-launched Anti-ship missile system for the Indian Navy. The missile pursued the desired sea-skimming trajectory and achieved the designated mark with a high degree of precision, substantiating the supervision, suggestion, and mission algorithms.
