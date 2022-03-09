Elections to 13 Rajya Sabha seats across 6 states to be held on March 31: EC

The Election Commission (EC) announced that the elections to 13 Rajya Sabha seats will be held on March 31. These seats are spread across six States — five in Punjab, three in Kerala, two in Assam, and one each in Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Nagaland.

"Out of the five seats to be filled from Punjab, three are to be filled by holding one election and other two through another election as these seats belong to two different biennial cycles," the Commission said in a statement.