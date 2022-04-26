Elon Musk to acquire Twitter for $44 Billion
Elon Musk clinched one of the world’s biggest deals in the tech world. He reached an agreement to buy Twitter for around 44 billion USD on April 25
Elon Musk clinched one of the world’s biggest deals in the tech world. He reached an agreement to buy Twitter for around 44 billion USD on April 25. Under this deal, shareholders will receive 54.20 USD for each share.
Earlier, Musk had announced a bid on April 24, calling it his ‘best and final offer’. He said that he has lined up 46.5 billion USD in financing to buy Twitter, and he is trying to negotiate an agreement with the company.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Most Popular