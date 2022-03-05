Evacuation is duty, not a favour, says Rahul Gandhi on govt taking credit for Operation Ganga
Former Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting of the Consultative Committee of Parliament on External Affairs to discuss the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis
He said that the evacuation process of Indians from Ukraine was started late but it should be the priority of the government now.
The meeting was held at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi on March 03.
However, the Wayanad MP categorically said that evacuation of Indians from conflict-ridden Ukraine is a duty and not a favour done by the government.
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on March 03 briefed the committee of Parliament meeting amid the ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine. He gave a presentation about the evacuation process and the current situation.
Congress leaders supported the government’s stand of abstaining from voting in UNGA. Nine MPs attended the meeting from the six different political parties. The Indian government has been ramping up its efforts to evacuate its citizen from Ukraine. Special flights have been arranged under 'Operation Ganga'. Meanwhile, a total of 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since the advisories were issued
