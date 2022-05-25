Explained: What is the Places of Worship Act?
After Gyanvapi Masjid was sealed due to the declaration of a 'shivling' being discovered inside, contesting stories have been moving around the disputed Places of Worship Act 1991 as the mosque management committee contests the lawsuit in court by invoking this Act.
But what is the Places of worship act, of 1991? and why one community overlook this act and another community use it as a shield to justify their claims.
The Places of Worship Act was enacted during the Ayodhya Ram Janmbhoomi dispute. It sought to protect the character of all places of worship. Under Section 4 (1) of this law, the character of the places of worship has to be maintained as it existed on the day of Independence i.e August 15, 1947. Any legal proceeding that seeks to change the nature of the religious place would cease with the commencement of the law in July 1991.
