Ghaziabad School Bus Tragedy: SDM Shouts At Mother Seeking Action Against School
In a shocking video that has emerged on social media, Ghaziabad SDM was spotted shouting at the mother of the child who recently died in a school bus in the Delhi NCR
In a shocking video that has emerged on social media, Ghaziabad SDM was spotted shouting at the mother of the child who recently died in a school bus in the Delhi NCR. The family has been sitting on protest and demanding action against the school.
The boy, Anurag Nehra, was a student of Class four. Reportedly, Anurag was feeling nauseated in the bus and was told to put his head out of the window and vomit. The boy allegedly banged his head against a pole on the roadside and died on the spot. The incident had taken place on April 20 morning.
