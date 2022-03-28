Global COVID caseload tops 480 mn
War against COVID is still not over, the Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood over 480 million
War against COVID is still not over, the Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood over 480 million, while deaths have surged to more than 6.12 million on top of that vaccinations to over 10.86 billion
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 79,946,097 and 976,652. India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,018,032.
The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (29,839,103) France (24,106,739), the UK (20,848,913), Germany (19,492,672), Russia (17,481,799), Turkey (14,789,483), Italy (14,304,111), South Korea (11,815,841) and Spain (11,451,676).
The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (659,046), India (520,855), Russia (359,693), Mexico (322,432), Peru (212,022), the UK (165,046), Italy (158,700), Indonesia (154,343), France (142,664), Iran (139,865), Colombia (139,544), Argentina (127,846), Germany (127,599), Poland (114,736), Ukraine (112,459) and Spain (102,392).
India's daily new COVID-19 cases fell below the 1,500 mark on Sunday and 1,421 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours. Following a continuous downward trend, the country's active caseload also fell below 20,000-mark and currently stands at 16,187, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the total caseload. A reduction of 554 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24.
The daily positivity rate is at 0.23 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is at 0.27 per cent.
China reported 1,217 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic situation in China continues to heat up as more than 20 provinces and cities have imposed travel bans and lockdowns. The situation in more than 20 provinces and cities including Jilin, Hebei, Guangdong, and Shanghai has deteriorated. The country has clung to a zero-tolerance approach to the virus that relies on stringent lockdowns, mass testing, and quarantine in government facilities.
Also Read: India records 1,270 new COVID-19 cases
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines