Global COVID caseload tops 480 mn

War against COVID is still not over, the Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood over 480 million, while deaths have surged to more than 6.12 million on top of that vaccinations to over 10.86 billion

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 79,946,097 and 976,652. India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,018,032.

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (29,839,103) France (24,106,739), the UK (20,848,913), Germany (19,492,672), Russia (17,481,799), Turkey (14,789,483), Italy (14,304,111), South Korea (11,815,841) and Spain (11,451,676).