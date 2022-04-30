Government sells 51% stake in Pawan Hans for Rs 211.14 cr
Central Government has approved the highest bid of Star9 Mobility Pvt Ltd for sale of its 51% stake in Pawan Hans Ltd for Rs 211.14 crore after three unsuccessful attempts at disinvesting its stake
This disinvestment is the second important sale from the government’s aviation portfolio in the last 12 months, Air India went to Tata Group in January this year.
