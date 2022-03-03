Govt should stop verbal balancing act, ask Russia to stop bombing: Congress
Slamming India's neutrality on the Russia-Ukraine war, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram urged India to demand that Russia stop bombing key cities in Ukraine. Chidambaram’s comments came after an Indian student was killed in shelling in Ukraine.
In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said the government “should stop its verbal balancing act and sternly demand that Russia stop immediately the bombing of key cities in Ukraine”.
“If the bombing is stopped or paused, foreigners trapped in Ukraine may be able to leave the country. The government was late in ordering evacuation. The government was also guilty of encouraging Indians to believe that nothing untoward was likely to happen in Ukraine,” he said in a post on Twitter.
Senior Congress leader also held government responsible for delaying evacuation. Chidambaram said that thousands of Indians are in peril now.
At the UN Security Council, India along with China & UAE abstained from voting to pass a resolution condemning Russia and demanding 'immediate, complete and unconditional' withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. As of date, Ukraine has lost 352 civilians including 14 children in the war against Russia.
