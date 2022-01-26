Govt Sources say Covid cases in India to go down by Feb 15

The COVID-19 cases in India are likely to reduce by February 15.

According to govt sources, currently, the cases have started coming down and stabilising in some states and metro cities.

Apparently, the vaccination has reduced the impact of the ongoing third wave of coronavirus in the country as this time country is seeing relatively low mortality because of enhanced vaccination coverage.

Government sources also stated that Health Ministry is coordinating with States/UTs. 74% of the adult population is now fully vaccinated.

Well, the comment comes from the govt after recent data suggested that the third wave of Covid in the country has peaked in the four largest cities of India with the seven-day average of cases declining in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai.

However, according to a study, by IIT Madras it has predicted that the national peak of the third wave of covid is expected to come in the next fortnight which is the 1st week of February.

Let's see which report comes out to be true. Till then be safe and follow covid norms.