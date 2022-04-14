Govt to sell treated Sewage water to power plant along River Ganga
National Mission for Clean Ganga is looking forward to selling treated sewage water to power plants along the Ganga
This is one of the several endeavours under the six verticals identified under 'Arth Ganga', where the developments taking place along the river Ganga with the NMCG's facilitation can be monetized to benefit the local community and ensure a circular economy too.
NMCG has identified 24 locations that had a power plant nearby.
