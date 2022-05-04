Haryana BJP MLA pledges to make India ‘Hindu Rashtra’
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Aseem Goel on May 01 took an oath along with others to make India a “Hindu Rashtra” and “make or take sacrifice for it” at an event in Ambala city in Haryana
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Aseem Goel on May 01 took an oath along with others to make India a “Hindu Rashtra” and “make or take sacrifice for it” at an event in Ambala city in Haryana.
The oath was administered by Suresh Chavanke, the editor-in-chief of the news channel Sudarshan News. Chavanke is facing prosecution in a hate speech case in Delhi.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Most Popular