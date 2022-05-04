Haryana BJP MLA pledges to make India ‘Hindu Rashtra’ The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Aseem Goel on May 01 took an oath along with others to make India a “Hindu Rashtra” and “make or take sacrifice for it” at an event in Ambala city in Haryana







NH Web Desk Engagement: 0 The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Aseem Goel on May 01 took an oath along with others to make India a “Hindu Rashtra” and “make or take sacrifice for it” at an event in Ambala city in Haryana.

The oath was administered by Suresh Chavanke, the editor-in-chief of the news channel Sudarshan News. Chavanke is facing prosecution in a hate speech case in Delhi. Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines

Haryana