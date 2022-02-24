Here’s what will get more expensive in India if Russia and Ukraine go to war

From natural gas to wheat, the media reports claimed that prices of various commodities will increase in the near future. The oil prices are at the highest levels since 2014.

High crude oil prices contribute to the increase in petrol and diesel prices across India. Reportedly, India imports more than 80 per cent of its oil requirement. With the prices of crude oil rising, a likely impact may also be seen in the prices of domestic cooking fuels like LPG. It may also impact the prices of Kerosene.