Here's why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the Oscars stage

Referring to Pinkett Smith's shortly shaved hair, Rock said: "Jada, can't wait for GI Jane 2." After hearing Rock’s comment, Will Smith went onto the stage, and slapped the presenter. After Will slapped Chris, the entire auditorium went silent for a few seconds.

To the slap Chris Rock told the audience, “Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me. It was a G.I. Jane joke. That was the greatest night in the history of television."

Jada has previously opened up about being diagnosed with alopecia, a hair loss condition. She first opened up about it in 2018, and has since spoken up about her challenges of living with the condition on social media. She had said she had decided to cut her hair short after handfuls of it came out in the shower.