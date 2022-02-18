Hijab row: Police lathi-charge protesting women in Ghaziabad, video goes viral

Amidst the hijab controversy in Karnataka, a video of police using batons to disperse a group of women protesters wearing hijab went viral on social media. Reportedly, the incident happened on February 13 in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

The development comes at a time when the matter is being heard in the Karnataka High Court and the issue has led to sporadic protests across the country. After the video was widely shared on social media many people criticised the police for the lathi-charge. According to the police, the women attacked the officers, which led to a scuffle.

In the matter, a first information report, or FIR, has been filed by the police against the protesters. However, nobody has been arrested so far and the investigation is on, said police.

The police said in the FIR that they came to know that some 15 Muslims women without taking permission had gathered in Ghaziabad’s Sani Bazaar Road with anti-government posters.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court in its February 10 interim order has restrained students from wearing any religious attire till the matter is pending with the high court