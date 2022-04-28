Hindi as a national language: Ajay Devgan's war of words with south actor escalates Ajay Devgan had recently raised many eyebrows by advocating Hindi as India's national language. He post a tweet at fellow Kiccha Sudeep and inaccurately declared that Hindi is the national language







NH Web Desk Engagement: 0 Ajay Devgan had recently raised many eyebrows by advocating Hindi as India's national language. He post a tweet at fellow South Indian Actor Kiccha Sudeep and inaccurately declared that Hindi is the national language.

Sudeep had recently remarked on the box office accomplishment of the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 and said that the Hindi film industry is toiling. Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines

Ajay Devgn