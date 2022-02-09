Hyundai India under crossfire over Hyundai Pakistan’s tweet

Hyundai Pakistan urged people to remember the 'sacrifice' of Kashmiri brothers and sisters via a social media post. Posting an image from Kashmir, the caption read, "Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom."

The posts were reportedly deleted later following outrage from Indian users on social media. Several tagged Hyundai India on Twitter questioning its thoughts on the post by the Pakistan counterpart. Several also called for boycott of the brand in the Indian market, with #BoycottHyundaiindia beginning to trend.