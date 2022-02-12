"If UP turns into Kerala...": Pinarayi Vijayan Sneers at Yogi Adityanath

India is beautiful in all its colours, "don't insult the spirit" of the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said while reacting on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remark that the state will turn into a "Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal" if the BJP was not voted back to power.

"There is strength in our Union. Our Union of Cultures. Our Union of Diversity. Our Union of Languages. Our Union of People. Our Union of States. From Kashmir to Kerala. From Gujarat to West Bengal. India is beautiful in all its colours. Don't insult the spirit of India," Rahul Gandhi tweeted, without naming anyone.