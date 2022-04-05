Imran Khan has imposed ‘Civil Martial Law’ in Pakistan, alleges Shehbaz Sharif
After the dismissal of a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan and the dissolution of the National Assembly, Leader of Opposition and Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Shahbaz Sharif on Monday said that Khan had imposed a "civil martial law" in the country. While addressing a press conference on April 04 the PML-N leader said that Imran Khan, along with his party members, has openly challenged Pakistan’s Constitution.
Shehbaz Sharif was accompanied by Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl leader Asad Mehmood, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Balochistan National Party (Mengal) Chief Akhtar Mengal in the national capital.
The Leader of Opposition also said that it is true that no one could challenge the proceedings of the House but if the Constitution is transgressed there then will it not be safeguarded?
Referring to the dramatic turn of events in the Quami Assembly on April 03, plunging the country into a constitutional crisis, he said Fawad Chaudhry and the speaker read the written letters in the house.
The National Assembly of Pakistan was dissolved on Sunday. In a development that is likely to aggravate the political crisis in the country, Pakistan President Arif Alvi has stated that Imran Khan will continue as Prime Minister till the appointment of a caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224 A of the Pakistan Constitution.
The de-notification comes after the deputy speaker of the National Assembly (NA) Qasim Suri ousted the no-confidence motion against the PTI chairman and termed it "unconstitutional".
Pakistan's Opposition parties have been observing their actions going forward after the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was rejected and the National Assembly was dissolved.
