Imran Khan has imposed ‘Civil Martial Law’ in Pakistan, alleges Shehbaz Sharif

After the dismissal of a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan and the dissolution of the National Assembly, Leader of Opposition and Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Shahbaz Sharif on Monday said that Khan had imposed a "civil martial law" in the country. While addressing a press conference on April 04 the PML-N leader said that Imran Khan, along with his party members, has openly challenged Pakistan’s Constitution.

Shehbaz Sharif was accompanied by Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl leader Asad Mehmood, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Balochistan National Party (Mengal) Chief Akhtar Mengal in the national capital.