India beats China to become world’s 3rd strongest Air Force in the Global Air Powers Ranking 2022
The World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft (WDMMA) has released the Global Air Powers Ranking of 2022, which ranked the Indian Air Force as the third strongest Air Force in the world
The World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft (WDMMA) has released the Global Air Powers Ranking of 2022, which ranked the Indian Air Force as the third strongest Air Force in the world. As per the report, the Indian Air Force was ranked higher than the Chinese Air Force but also the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, the Israeli Air Force, and the French Air and Space Force in terms of strength.
The World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft tracks 98 countries and it covers 124 air services and follows a total of 47,840 aircraft. It also assesses modern military aviation services around the world. It is based on a variety of parameters and also gives a complete report of their current strengths and inherent limitations. It also gives users a visual, distinctive, and analytical look into a major feature of modern warfare. It also helps a user in controlling the skies through an in-depth resource.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines