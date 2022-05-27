India beats China to become world’s 3rd strongest Air Force in the Global Air Powers Ranking 2022

The World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft tracks 98 countries and it covers 124 air services and follows a total of 47,840 aircraft. It also assesses modern military aviation services around the world. It is based on a variety of parameters and also gives a complete report of their current strengths and inherent limitations. It also gives users a visual, distinctive, and analytical look into a major feature of modern warfare. It also helps a user in controlling the skies through an in-depth resource.