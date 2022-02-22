India calls for restraint at UNSC meet on Ukraine-Russia crisis
Reacting on high-voltage tension between Russia and Ukraine, India said that the escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a “matter of deep concern”. India’s this reaction came after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.
At an emergency meeting called by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), India said the immediate priority should be de-escalation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
“The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region,” TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to UN said.
In his statement at the UNSC meet, TS Tirumurti further emphasised that it was concerned about the safety and security of civilians. He stated that the well-being of these Indian nationals is the Indian government's priority.
“Safety and security of civilians essential. More than 20,000 Indian students and nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine, incl in its border areas. The well-being of Indians is of priority to us,” TS Tirumurti said at UN.
Earlier on late Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing Donetsk and Luhansk, collectively referred to as Donbass, as independent regions. Putin also ordered the Russian army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area.
