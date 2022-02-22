India calls for restraint at UNSC meet on Ukraine-Russia crisis

Reacting on high-voltage tension between Russia and Ukraine, India said that the escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a “matter of deep concern”. India’s this reaction came after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

At an emergency meeting called by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), India said the immediate priority should be de-escalation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

“The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region,” TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to UN said.