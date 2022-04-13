India carries out successful flight-test of anti-tank guided missile Helina in Pokhran
Flight trials were conducted from Advanced Light Helicopter and the missile was fired successfully engaging simulated tank target. The missile is one of the most advanced anti-tank weapon in the world
The flight trials were conducted from an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and the missile was fired successfully engaging simulated tank target.
Guided by an Infrared Imaging Seeker (IIR) operating in the Lock on Before Launch mode, the missile is one of the most advanced anti-tank weapons in the world.
Helina has a maximum range of seven kilometers and has been designed and developed for integration on weaponized version of the ALH.
“In continuation to validation trials conducted at Pokhran, proof of efficacy at high altitudes paves the way for its integration on ALH. The trials were witnessed by senior Army commanders and senior scientists of DRDO,” said a press statement from the Ministry of Defence.
DRDO scientists said that the Helina missile system has all-weather, day and night capability and can defeat battle tanks with conventional armour as well as explosive reactive armour.
