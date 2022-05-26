India restricts sugar exports from June 1 to curb the domestic price rise

India is the biggest producer of sugar in the world and the second-largest exporter after Brazil. Despite that why there is a shortage of sugar in the world?

Due to the inadequate production of sugarcane crops in Brazil, the world markets are looking toward India, but India has to ensure domestic availability of Sugar during October-November as consumption increases in the festive season. However, the export of the sugar will be allowed with specific permission from the Directorate of Sugar under the Department of Food and Public Distribution.