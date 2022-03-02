India will face severe economic damage without emission cuts: IPCC report
A new report has asserted that India is economically harmed the most by climate change, with every tonne of carbon dioxide emitted globally costing the country around $86
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned in its latest report that further carbon emission will damage the country’s economy, particularly if emissions are not rapidly eliminated..
Increase in the mercury level will reduce labour capacity, particularly in the agriculture sector. Agricultural labour capacity in India will fall 17 per cent if global warming continues to 3 degrees Celsius. The emission cuts are promised by world governments to restrict overall global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial era. A recent IPCC report also revealed that high levels of warming could cause a global GDP
decline of 10-23 per cent by the end of the century, compared to a world without warming.
The study estimating GDP losses by the end of the century of up to 42 per cent in China and 92 per cent in India, if emissions continue to surge.